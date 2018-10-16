Calling all ghosts, goblins and witches in Clitheroe!

Hundreds of families are getting ready to don their Hallowe’en costumes to take part in the annual Trick or Treat trail around Clitheroe Town Centre.

Dozens of youngsters in Clitheroe are counting down to getting into the spirit of the spooktacular event, which will take place on Wednesday, October 31st.

Organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout, on Moor Lane, she said: “This year we will be starting the trail from the Castle Gates. This should speed up the entry process and get you on your trick or treat trail as soon as possible.

“We realise that for some children Hallowe’en doesn’t fall in the school holidays this year. Please don’t panic and rush, you can start the trail, which includes a map and pictures in shop windows to find, any time from 4-30pm to 7-30pm and it should take approximately 40 minutes to complete.

“The best carved pumpkin winner will be announced at 7pm (please get all entries in before 6-45pm). And please bring a bag for the goodies and a pen for the trail.”

Lucy added: “Prizes will be up for grabs for the best dressed, best carved pumpkin and each completed trail map will go into a prize draw. Entry fee is £2 per child (to be paid on arrival)”