Call for action on Ribble Valley town's highway horrors

A county council officer is to visit Longridge - to see for himself the traffic problems which the Town Council says have been created by new housing developments.

Local residents and business owners with complaints or concerns about highway issues in the Ribble Valley town are now being urged to speak up prior to the fact-finding visit by County Development Support Manager Neil Stevens.

He will be shown round by town councillors on the afternoon of Thursday, September 19.

Mayor Coun Steve Ashcroft said it will be a chance to see the traffic problems caused by numerous new developments and to discuss what improvements could be made.

Issues to be discussed include:

• Solutions to speeding on Kestor Lane

• The creation of a new pedestrian crossing on Berry Lane

• Improvements to traffic flow in the town

A statement issued by the town council noted: “Longridge Town Council has been concerned for some time about the cumulative impact housing developments in and around the town will have on the road network.

“In its view the various Section 106 payments secured from developers for road improvements do not properly address the increase in traffic on Berry Lane, Inglewhite Road and Derby Road. Concerns have also been raised by residents about speeding vehicles and parking issues.”

Mayor Coun Ashcroft said: “It’s quite a major step forward. We have got a long list of issues raised by residents.”

He acknowledged that some solutions to the town’s traffic problems “will cost money, but that takes time”.

The walkabout comes after Phil Durnell, the county’s director of highways and transportation and Mr Stevens attended a Town ouncil meeting in August. Coun Ashcroft said following the August meeting Mr Stevens had volunteered to come and walk round the town to see first hand the issues affecting locals.

The visit will take place at 3pm.

A new pedestrian crossing is to be provided near the town’s Stonebridge roundabout with Section 106 monies from a nearby development but Coun Ashcroft said the town council did not think it is needed in that particular location. He said: “If you look to one development you’re not looking at the cumulative impact of all the developments. in relation to the three major roads."

Anyone wishing to raise any highway issues should email the town clerk at clerk@longridge-tc.gov.uk or write to the council at Station Buildings, Berry Lane, PR3 3JP.