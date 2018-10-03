Cake at the gym? That's not a sight you often see.

Members and staff at a Clitheroe leisure centre raised more than £200 to help people living with cancer by staging a coffee morning with lots of delicious cakes on offer.

Held at Roefield Leisure Centre for Macmillan Cancer Support, the event raised £236-79 in total.

Coffee and cake - what more could anyone ask for?

Bringing millions of people together for coffee and cake each September, Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning has become a British institution over the years – with thousands of events happening up and down the country.

Staff expressed their thanks to all those who supported and helped make the event a success.