Café experience for dementia sufferers and their carers

The Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance is supporting a new Dementia café experience at The Sanctuary of Healing in Langho.

The café, for people with dementia and their carers, aims to offer something a little different in beautiful environment. Attendees can enjoy a coffee and cake for £5 per person, or take part in a group activity or therapy for additional charge.

Sue Bibby, chair of the RVDAA said: “We’re delighted to work with The Sanctuary. It really does offer something different for carers and those living with dementia. We have consulted with The Sanctuary’s therapists to identify suitable activities and treatments that will be beneficial. We’re also hoping to start a Tai Chi class for anyone who may be interested.”

Once established, the café will offer respite via Crossroads nurses enabling carers to benefit from the therapies on offer.

The first weekly café meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 2nd, between 2-30 and 4pm.

For further information, contact Dilys Day on 01200 414549 or email dilys.day@ribblevalley.gov.uk