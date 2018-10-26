Whalley mum called a 'HR superstar' by top bosses at Bacup's Wynsors World of Shoes

Theresa Corish has been praised by top bosses after landing high role at Bacup's Wynsors World of Shoes. (s)
An inspirational Whalley mum has been praised for her talents in HR by top bosses at Wynsors World of Shoes, Bacup.

Theresa Corish, a mum of two with three decades of experience as a chartered manager in the human resources department, has been called a called a "talented HR professional" after landing a top spot at the company.

She said: "I’m very passionate about this new role.

“If I could give any advice to young women who are starting out in a business, it would be to believe in yourself. There are big opportunities out there for those who work hard and stay focused.

“I would always encourage others to follow their passion - that way you want to come to work every day.”

Theresa began the job in May and oversees a 600-strong team at the Bacup base, as well as five other business divisions.

She has expertise across five different companies, combined with years of experience in multi-tasking as a working mum. The HR superstar has also supported, coached and advised directors, board members and senior managers at well-known high street retailers and distributors, including Boots and Sally Beauty Holdings.

Mark Butterworth, Wynsors secretary, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Theresa to the Wynsors team. With her years of HR experience and skillset across the retail sector, she is a great addition to our team.”