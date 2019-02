But there are plenty of experts at hand to help you though the choices you can make, from venues to dresses, photographers to flowers, and jewelry to honeymoons. Here's where you can see everything on offer at the county's wedding fairs:

1. Sunday 10th February - Shawhill Golf Resort & Spa Hotel Shawhill Golf Resort and Spa Hotel , Whittle le Woods, Chorley PR6 7PP'12 Noon - 3pm - Catwalk 1.30pm other Buy a Photo

2. Sunday 10 February - Little White Books Wedding Fair Mercure Haydock Hotel - Penny Lane, Haydock, St Helens, Lancashire, WA11 9SG'Opening times: 12:00 - 15:00 other Buy a Photo

3. Sunday 17 February - Wedding Fair at Towneley Hall, Burnley Towneley Park, Towneley Park, Burnley, BB11 3RQ'Opening times: 12:00pm - 3:00pm other Buy a Photo

4. Sunday 17th February - The Imperial Hotel Blackpool North Promenade, Blackpool FY1 2HB'12 Noon - 3pm - Catwalk 1.30pm other Buy a Photo

View more