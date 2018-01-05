Proposals could see fuel bills soar in 2018

Over 13,000 oil-heated households in Lancashire could see their fuel bills soar if new government proposals go ahead.

The plans suggest oil homes should switch to electrically driven ‘heat pump’ technology in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from heating.

However, as oil remains the cheapest form of heating, industry figures show unless expensive improvements are made to the energy efficiency of a home, heat pumps can cost up to 88% more to run than a modern oil boiler for a typical three bedroom property. This would leave rural homes in Lancashire facing a rise in bills of up to £750 per year.

At a time when incomes are being squeezed and living costs are rising, this would have serious implications for those already struggling to pay their energy bills and could plunge many more into economic hardship and fuel poverty.

OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, has written to local MPs in Lancashire who represent rural constituencies to highlight these concerns and urge the government to reconsider.