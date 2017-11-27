'No plans' for a bank holiday to celebrate royal wedding

There are "no plans" for an extra Bank Holiday to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Downing Street has said.

A Bank Holiday was declared throughout the UK in 2011 for the wedding day of Harry's older brother Prince William to Kate Middleton, and the nation was also given a day off for the Prince of Wales's marriage to Diana Spencer in 1981.

But Theresa May's official spokesman said: "There are no plans for a Bank Holiday.

"There isn't a precedent in this area."

The spokesman pointed out that there was no Bank Holiday to mark the weddings of Prince Andrew in 1986 or Prince Edward in 1999.

However, a Bank Holiday was held for the wedding of Princess Anne in 1973, suggesting that the move has not always been restricted only to those who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.