Longridge florist Sara Barrow wins accolade for her wedding floristry

A Chelsea award winning Longridge florist has scooped another top award.

‘Flowers With Passion ‘on Inglewhite Road picked up a Highly Commended prize at the Wedding Industry Awards held at Bartle Hall.

Delighted owner Sara Barrow said “The Wedding Industry Awards are one of the most prestigious in the industry as the votes are cast by the couples who have got married in the previous 12 months.

“Once the votes have been cast the judging panel look at all the scores and comments of the happy couples and then produce a select group of finalists”.

She and husband Carl said they see the accolade as a reward for the hard work and precision to detail that goes into preparing their wedding flowers

Sara, who trained at Myerscough College,where she studied for a floristry degree, has previously won RHS Gold Medals at the Chelsea Flower Show and Tatton Park.

She thanked everyone who had voted in the awards adding it was “an honour to be involved in such a creative industry” .