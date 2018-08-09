Fresh train misery as more strike dates announced

Northern will be hit by strike action again
Passengers using Northern trains are facing yet more disruption with the announcement of fresh strike action.

Workers are to stage a series of fresh 24-hour strikes on three consecutive Saturdays - August 25 and September 1 and 8.

The strike announcement follows the break-down of talks between the RMT union and train companies over the role of guards on trains.

The union has been embroiled in a row over driver-only operation for more than two years and has launched strikes against four train operators still involved, including Northern.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for genuine and serious talks."