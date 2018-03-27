Exciting year ahead for Clitheroe chamber

Traders gathered in Clitheroe for a social evening to celebrate their chamber’s 91st AGM.

Held at the ballroom of The Swan and Royal Hotel, Clitheroe Chamber of Trade members welcomed the new president who said he had “great expectations” for the year ahead.

Retiring president, Daniel Williams, of Sawley Studios, outlined the activities of the Chamber over the last 12 months.

Looking ahead and building on a strong executive committee, he explained how the Chamber intends to hold educational evenings for businesses as well as promotional activities based around the very successful “Shop Clitheroe” loyalty card scheme. Members will continue to put up 100 flags for St George’s day in April as well as over 2km. of bunting that will adorn the town from May to August.

The Chamber will continue to liaise with both the town and borough council on a range of proposed developments, as well as bringing forward new topics for consideration. Daniel thanked everyone before handing over the chain of president to Owen Phillips, of Ribcaged, who said: “I would like to pay tribute to Daniel for leading the chamber for three successive terms and I look forward to taking the Chamber forward based on the solid foundations already laid. With membership growing this is an exciting time and with my background in theatre and events organisation I have great expectations for the coming year as we work towards the now well-established Christmas Festival.”