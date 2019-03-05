Colne-based company shining as it doubles turnover

A Colne-based cleaning business has doubled turnover and grown its team by 80% after receiving mentoring support.

Unique Clean, Hire & Facilities has achieved a turnover of more than £1.2m. since it began receiving help from Lancashire business hub Boost Growth Mentoring in February 2017.

Glenn Stock founded the company in 2010 when he began cleaning windows around Colne and Nelson.

Glenn said: “There’s no doubt the valuable advice I received from my mentor David Grant has been integral to the growth of the business."

