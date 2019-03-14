Clitheroe's Bowland Beer Hall scoops tasty award

Clitheroe's Bowland Beer Hall has raised a glass after scooping an award for its craft beer.

The Bowland Beer Hall award is for UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Rural Bar or Pub and recognises the businesses talent for supplying the best beer in the UK at the SIBA Business Awards.

Warren Bennett, managing director at Bowland Brewery, collected the award along with the Bowland Brewery team.

He said: "We are absolutely delighted with the award. Being recognised by our peers in the industry for the excellence both of the beer and the beer hall makes us all very proud.

"With 42 hand-pulls on the bar Bowland Beer Hall is a ‘temple to beer’ that attracts beer enthusiasts from near and far. Winning this award can only help us reach an even wider audience in the future.”

Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards judges chairman, said: "These really are the top craft beer businesses around, with those crowned overall winners at BeerX UK set to be acknowledged as the very best of the best."