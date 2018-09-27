Burnley superstore stumps up cash for vital gear to protect young runners at award winning club

Runners at an award winning club have been presented with £1,000 towards buying waterproof gear to keep the protected against the elements.

Burnley's Asda store made the presentation to Clayton-le-Moors Harriers at the store in Princess Way.

The money will be used to buy waterproof jackets and trousers for the juniors aged eight to 16 to keep them dry in the cross country season.

Marion Wilkinson, who is junior co-ordinator for the Harriers, said: “We are very pleased that Asda chose Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers to be the recipient of this fund as this really will make a difference week-in, week-out to our hardy juniors.

"Our juniors compete weekly in cross county and fell races all across North England are out in the fields and hills for hours at a time.

"The waterproof athlete pants means they can remove their outer layers easily without having to remove running shoes while the jackets are vital to help keep their clothing dry pre-race."

The club was recently awarded Burnley Community Club of the Year 2018 in the Burnley Sports Awards.

Asda community colleague Annette McGowan-Doe was instrumental in helping the juniors to receive the award from the Asda Foundation Local Impact Grant, and she presented the award with Jane Broadfoot who is the store's People Trading Manager.

Annette said: “I was pleased to be able to help this local running group, and look forward to seeing pictures of them keeping dry in the wet winter weather."

The juniors train weekly at Burnley Spirit of Sport and Towneley Park and take part in local parkruns when not competing as they love the active lifestyle and encourage each other to improve and be the best they can be.