Burnley Primark opening date finally revealed

The Burnley Express can reveal when the town's eagerly awaited new Primark store will open.



Bosses at the popular high street discount fashion store have confirmed that its first Burnley branch will open in May.

The store will be based in the 40,000 sq ft former Wilko building on Curzon Street, next door to Next, on a new 15 year lease.

Redevelopment work has been carried out over the last few months, while Wilko relocated to the Mall.

Stephen Proudly of Lambert Smith Hampton, retail agents on the deal, said: “Primark’s longstanding requirement has been satisfied through a diligent and collaborative approach by all parties and will ensure the continued success of Charter Walk and Burnley town centre.

"Primark, situated alongside the upsized Next, was a long held target of the leasing team and will help transform Curzon Street, with a new Wilko store anchoring the St James's Street entrance to the centre.”

Burnley Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “We are delighted that a leading retailer such as Primark is coming to Burnley as well as securing further long term commitments to the town from Wilkinson and Poundland. We are fully aware of the positive impact on visitors that Primark will bring which will have added benefits for all retailers in the town.”