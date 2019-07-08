Burnley nurse walking on air after her sweetheart charters a plane for romantic Pendle Hill top proposal

The sky was the limit for romantic Burnley man Sam Winter when he chartered a plane to pop the biggest question of his life to girlfriend Tamara O'Sullivan.

But the surprise was almost scuppered when Sam had to wait almost two hours for the plane to fly over the landmark spot he chose to get down on one knee!

The plane pulling the banner with the big question for Tamara

Sam (28) asked Tamara to join him for a walk up Pendle Hill with his best friend Rob Keeble.

And the 'cover story' was that photographer Rob needed some practise at taking wedding shots.

Sam, who works for Manchester based Cloud Technology Solutions, said: "We got to the top of Pendle way before the plane was due to arrive so we just sat around for a while admiring the views.

"As Rob was in on the secret he kept smiling and walking away all the time so he didn't give anything away."

The lovestruck couple toast their engagement with champagne

Nurse Tamara (24) was oblivious to the secret until she spotted the plane with the banner!

She said: "I started to read the words and said to Sam 'that banner has my name' on and as it got closer I read it all and couldn't believe my eyes."

The banner read 'Tamara Will You Marry Me? Sam' and as Tamara turned round she found Sam on one knee with a 33 diamond set engagement ring he had designed himself in his hand!

Tamara, who works in the NICU department of Burnley General Hospital, thought it was a joke at first!

She said: "I couldn't take it in at first especially when I read the banner, I thought it was a joke or fake but of course, I said yes.

"I kept teasing Sam on the way up Pendle that he was going to propose but he kept saying no and he would maybe ask me in a couple of years."

And of course Rob was on hand to capture the perfect moment for the couple who toasted their engagement with a bottle of champagne that had also been kept hidden from Tamara.

Sam, who attended the former Habergham High School in Burnley, spent months planning the surprise but not before he asked Tamara's grandfather, Michael O'Sullivan, for her hand in marriage.

Tamara, a former pupil of Shuttleworth College, Padiham, said: "All our family and friends are absolutely thrilled for us."

The couple, who have been together for four and a half years, first met when they both worked at McDonald's restaurant.

Sam left and when he returned as a customer Tamara served him and when she gave him a five pound note with a number written on as part of his change he joked that she had handed him her number!

Tamara said: "It wasn't my number but Sam contacted me on facebook a couple of weeks later and asked me if I would like to go for a drink with him.

"I said yes and we had our first date on New Year's Day."

The couple are in the process of buying their first home together and they are planning to tie the knot in a couple of years.