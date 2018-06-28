Burnley hunk to star in smash hit show Love Island

Former professional footballer and Burnley lad Dean Overson is to set to make his debut on the smash hit reality television show Love Island tonight.

Millions of viewers will be tuning in to watch the 25-year-old, who played with the youth team at Burnley before signing for Bradford and later Barrow, make his entrance in the villa.

A young Dean when he played for the Clarets

The show, which has the nation gripped, follows the fortunes of a group of young people who hope to find love in a luxury Majorcan villa.

Dean and five other boys arrive tonight in an "alternative" villa known as Casa More and it is their job to win over the girls already on the show.

If successful they will win a place in the main villa and the chance to find love with the girl of their dreams.

Dean, who now works as a car sales executive and is a former model, is the son of former Burnley player Vince Overson.

Newly single Dean has said he is definitely looking for love and he is prepared to do what it takes to find it.