Burnley hosts business exhibition showcase

Visitors flocked to an exhibition that showcased 55 businesses from across Lancashire.

The fourth annual lovelocalexpo business exhibition was held at the state-of- the-art venue Impact Conferencing in Burnley.

Neal, Will and Paul of the soon to be launched mobile gin bar Ginception

Officially opened by The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker and Tracey Rhodes 55 businesses from across Lancashire exhibited at the event, showcasing wshat they have to offer to over 300 visitors.

There was a wide variety of businesses involved including solicitors, accountants, telecoms, IT, conference centres, videographers, hotels, PAT testers, training companies and also a glass engraver, mobile gin bar and a dry cleaner.

The Federation of Small Businesses Lancashire were event partners and Burnley Council were present and promoting Burnley Bondholders and Burnley Business Week which runs from May 14th to the 18th.

Boost Lancashire were on hand to advise businesses about grants and funding and Burnley based marketing agency +24 Marketing supported the event as headline sponsors. t

Ryan Gifford and Amber Corns at the exhibition.

They were out in force explaining how they can help businesses get better known and Sam Keenan, Head of Social also presented a packed out seminar entitled Stop Wasting

Time on Social Media which had rave reviews.

Other seminars on the day covered the themes of hitting sales targets, telling your business story and the power of positive thinking for business

There was also a popular speed networking session where participants had two minutes to swap business details before moving along to the next person.

It was the first exhibition attended by soon to be launched Burnley based mobile gin bar Ginception. The three guys behind Ginception Will, Neal and Paul, have painstakingly renovated an old horse trailer into a mobile gin bar.

They will hire out the out for private and corporate events including weddings, parties and festivals serving bespoke gins mixed with the finest tonics. Their stand was incredibly busy on the day both with booking inquiries and with people tasting Burnley’s award winning Batch Brew Gin mixed with Fever Tree tonics.

lovelocalexpo is the annual exhibition by the lovelocalnetworking group based in East Lancashire whose mission it is to support and promote Lancashire businesses and help them connect to build relationships and generate business across the county

Rachel Kay, Director of lovelocal said: "As a proud Burnley Bondholder, lovelocal is delighted to be able to hold our annual event in the town and it’s growing year on year.

"Having Impact Conferencing on our doorstep is such a coup for Burnley, the facilities and event support are exceptional. We’d like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress for opening lovelocalexpo and Burnley Council for their ongoing support."

Planning has already started for the fifth lovelocalexpo which takes place on May 1st 2019 at Impact.

Free visitors passes and information regarding stand booking are available at www.lovelocalexpo.co.uk