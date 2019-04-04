Burnley Football Club paid almost £4m in agents' fees over 12-month period

Following the publication of figures as per the FA's Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, Burnley Football Club have revealed that they paid just under £4m to agents alone over the past 12 months.
One of the wealthiest sports leagues in the world, the Premier League as a whole from February 1st 2018 to January 31st 2019 shelled out around £260.6 million on agents fees, with title contenders Liverpool FC spending by far the most on intermediaries having paid £43.8m to facilitate signings including Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Burnley, who were the second-lowest spenders in the league when it came to agents' fees after Cardiff City (£2.8m), spent a total of £3,975,928 to land the likes of Ben Gibson, Peter Crouch, Matej Vydra, and Joe Hart.
The division's other big-spenders include Chelsea (£26.9m), Manchester City (£24.1m), Manchester United (£20.8m), and Everton (£19.1m), while the clubs who spent the least alongside Cardiff and Burnley include Huddersfield Town (£5m), Southampton (£6.2m), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (£6.6m).
The complete list is as follows:
LIVERPOOL: £43,795,863
CHELSEA: £26,850,552
MANCHESTER CITY: £24,122,753
MANCHESTER UNITED: £20,759,350
EVERTON: £19,116,370
WEST HAM UNITED: £14,414,845
LEICESTER CITY: £12,720,618
ARSENAL: £11,181,730
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: £11,141,255
WATFORD: £10,894,179
AFC BOURNEMOUTH: £10,295,433
NEWCASTLE UNITED: £8,868,027
FULHAM: £8,234,360
CRYSTAL PALACE: £6,976,425
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION: £6,859,429
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: £6,479,714
SOUTHAMPTON: £6,151,107
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: £5,023,807
BURNLEY: £3,975,928
CARDIFF CITY: £2,802,375