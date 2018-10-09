Burnley father and son devastated after thieves steal bikes within hours of their first charity ride

A father and son have been left devastated after thieves stole their bikes just two days after they completed their first ever charity ride.

Scott Whitley and his son, Ben, woke this morning to discover their mountain bikes, together worth almost £1,000, had been stolen from their home in Burnley's Rosegrove area.

Have you seen this distinctive mountain bike that was stolen from Scott Whitley?

It is believed thieves entered a neighbour's garden to access the bikes, one of them a customised machine worth £600, which they lifted over a wall.

On Saturday the plucky duo had ridden 50 miles overnight from Manchester to Blackpool in a sponsored bike ride to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Still on a high from completing the ride in six hours and raising the amazing total of £700, the duo were shattered by the theft.

Musician Scott, who is 48 and plays with the iconic 80s band Big Country, said: "To be honest it made me feel like crying.

This was the second bike stolen from Scott and Ben Whitley just two days after their first charity bike ride.

"Taking part in the event was a tremendous experience and a personal challenge for me.

"It was tougher and much colder than we thought but we did it and we received a medal for completing it so to

think that the bikes we used have just gone is devastating."

Scott, who lives with his wife Janet, a fellow musician and artist, posted news of the theft on facebook, with photographs of the bikes, and within minutes it was being shared across social media with an appeal for people to keep an eye out for the bikes.

The bikes still had their event numbers on them which are 12247 and 12325.

Janet said: "We hope that if someone spots the bikes or sees them for sale they will contact the police and we will get them back.

"We are grateful for all the messages of support from people and also for sharing photographs of the bikes."

Scott's bike is a black and green Voodoo Wazoo make mountain bike valued at around £600.

It has unusually large tyres, with black polka dots on the rims, carbon handlebars and the seat is bright green.

Twenty-three-year-old Ben's bike is valued at £300 and is a Giant XIC model in gun metal grey with forks in the wheel and a series of red accessories including pedals and handlebars.

Anyone who sees the bikes is asked to ring police on 101.