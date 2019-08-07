Burnley court bans groundsman with record for drink driving after he is caught behind wheel again

A groundsman with a record for drink-driving has been banned for 12 months after he was caught doing it again.

Terrence Forsyth was stopped in his van in a lay-by, by police travelling towards Clitheroe.

The 59-year-old smelled of alcohol and when asked if he had had a drink replied: "Yes, three pints,” Burnley magistrates were told.

He blew 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Imran Hussain, defending Forsyth, told the hearing it was a late evening, the roads were quiet and the defendant was alone in his vehicle.

Forsyth had met his son a few hours earlier, had some food and drank three pints over a number of hours.

The solicitor continued: " He genuinely, but wrongly, believed, he was fit to drive.

"He made a very foolish mistake. The vehicle was roadworthy. It was fully insured. He holds a full driving licence.

"When stopped by the police he cooperated fully."

Mr Hussain said the defendant had three previous convictions which were 'some considerable age' and his last offence was in 2004.

The solicitor went on: "He has had a number of weeks to reflect on what he did. At the time the third conviction took place, he was undergoing some difficult personal circumstances.

"Over the past 15 years he has been extremely careful and very alert to how much alcohol he had consumed.

“He has thought about what he did over the last two weeks and it has caused him some distress. He has had sleepless nights.”

The solicitor added:” I’m hoping this is an isolated blip. He is extremely disappointed at what he did."

Forsyth, of Gallows Lane, Ribchester, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Longridge Road, Ribchester, on July 21st. He was fined £215, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.