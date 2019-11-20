Burnley comedienne Mel makes bid to top festive charts with Christmas charity single

A homegrown comedienne and writer, a talented singer and a community choir have joined forces to produce a charity Christmas single they are now making a bid to top the festive charts with.

Very Good This Year (Ho Ho Ho) was written by well known Burnley comedienne, actress and writer Mel Moon and features the vocal talents of Nelson based singer James Cockerill and the newly formed Padiham Community Choir.

Singer James Cockerill records Very Good This Year (Ho Ho Ho ) the charity single that aims to raise cash for Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

And the drive is on to sell 8,000 copies to give the song national airplay and help take it to number one for Christmas.

Mel said: "We really hope that people will get behind the song because it is for such a good cause.

"Everyone involved has worked so hard to make Very Good This Year a success but we need the public now to help us."

All the money raised by the single will be donated to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after Mel was approached for help by the mother of a toddler who underwent lifesaving surgery there.

After hearing the moving story of how the tot, who is now a happy and thriving three-year-old, was saved by dedicated surgeons at Alder Hey Mel and her business partner, Ben Clift knew they could not turn down the request to help raise money for the hospital.

The duo, who run Small Boy Productions together, came up with the idea for the festive song and spent weeks working on the lyrics and music.

Mel said: "I wanted something original with a happy theme about the true magic of Christmas that would stir up happy memories for people.

"James has done a magnificent job and even stepped in as he was awaiting the birth of his child.

"And the choir bring that nostalgic element to the song that was the icing on the cake.

"I asked Padiham Community Choir to take part because it was formed from the best possible place by people wanting to help each other."

The song was recorded at Blackburn based Esche Haus Studios and is accompanied by a festive video made at Oscillate Recording Studio in Manchester.

The battle is now on to spread the single across social media to encourage as many people as possible to order it.

Mel and Ben are also asking the public to tweet celebrities to back the single and call local radio stations and ask them to play it.

Mel said: "Alder Hey is a magnificent hospital and a place that many poorly children from Burnley and Padiham have been treated at or will be treated at if they become ill so this is something very important and relevant to people living here."

To listen to the song and to get details of how you can order it please go to https://www.facebook.com/100011336061098/…/1230272144027309/

