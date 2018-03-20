Burnley College's World Record press-up attempt needs public's help

Burnley could find itself in the Guinness Book of World Records later this week - but the public's help is needed.

Fitness instructors and members of Burnley gym, Fitness Evolution, along with staff and students at Burnley College, are hoping to smash the record for the most people ever completing press-ups for 60 seconds simultaneously.

The current record is held by a team from the United Arab Emirates who managed to gather 1,645 individuals for the challenge in February 2017.

The attempt will take place at Burnley College on Thursday and organisers want as many people as possible to come along and take part.

Ashley Alderson, manager of Fitness Evolution, said: “We’re determined to bring the Guinness World Record for the number of people simultaneously doing push-ups in one place to Burnley, where it belongs! But we need your help to make this happen.

“We’ve staged the challenge between noon and 1pm on March 22nd so that as many people as possible can use their lunch break and head over to Burnley College to take part in the record-break attempt. “Whether you come on your own; bring along a group of work colleagues or head over with your friends you are more than welcome and can help us to make history.”

There will also be live DJ set on the day from the Zoo Project. Anybody interested in taking part can secure their place by visiting the Fitness Evolution Facebook page or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guinness-world-record-attempt-fitness-evolution-tickets-43125523602.