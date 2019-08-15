Burnley College A level students celebrate fantastic achievements on results day

The Class of 2019 at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre are celebrating an exceptional year of A level success, achieving the highest possible A* and A grades and earning coveted places at some of the UK’s top universities, including the University of Cambridge.

The college has seen an overall A level pass rate of an outstanding 99.8% with 92% of students earning at least one of the highest possible A* to C grades. Students achieved exceptionally high grades in Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science, English, Sociology and Dance.

Student Chloe Bond has earned a coveted place at the University of Cambridge.

Chloe (18) a former Colne Primet Academy pupil, will read Education on a course that is the only one offered in the UK which encompasses the study of social sciences.

This will enable her to focus her studies and specialise in her pioneering career in education on graduation. The student governor and member of the Honours Society achieved A*,A*, A,A,B grades.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Congratulations to all our amazing A Level students who have collected their results today.

“This is a day of celebration for the entire Burnley College Sixth Form Centre family – students, parents, tutors, governors and friends alike. It’s a real turning point in the lives of our outstanding students who are now heading to top UK universities to study their chosen subjects before launching successful careers which will make a difference to society.

“Our students have shown that hard work and commitment really can make a difference and, combined with the passion of our tutors to ensure every student achieves their full potential, it really is a formula for success that brings consistently great results.

“We share in the pride our students’ family and friends are feeling right now and wish each and every one of our students every success in their future university studies and successful careers where they will be the leaders and influencers shaping the future of industry and society.”

Other achievers included:

* Aaron Lewis (20), from Padiham, a former pupil at Hameldon Community College, who will read Politics and Sociology at Lancaster University after achieving A*,A*,A grades in A Level Politics, Sociology and History.

* Michella Lam (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, who will read Medical Biosciences at Imperial College London after achieving A*,A*,A grades in A Level Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

*Ella Morris (18), from Great Harwood, a former pupil at the Hyndburn Academy, who will read English Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Leeds, after A*,A,A grades in A Level Sociology, English Language/Literature and Media Studies.

* Ismael Mahmood (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, who will read Optometry at Aston University after achieving A*,A,A grades in A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

* Tom Mooney (17), from Oswaldtwistle, a former pupil at the St Christopher’s High School, who will read Maths at the University of Manchester after achieving A*,A,A grades in A Level Maths, Further Maths and Computer Science.

* Eloise Nuttall (19), from Rossendale, a former pupil at Rossendale All Saints’ High School, who will read Creative Writing and Film Studies at Edge Hill University after achieving A*,A,A grades in A Level Art and Design: Art, Craft and Design, Art and Design: Photography and Media Studies.

* Tom Bradley (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Unity College, will read Medicine and Surgery at Newcastle University after achieving A,A,A grades in A Level Biology, Maths and Chemistry.

*Abigail Morris (18), from Great Harwood, a former pupil at the Hyndburn Academy, who will read Psychology at Newcastle University after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level Sociology, Psychology and English Literature.

* Natalie Jeppesen (18), from Bacup, a former pupil at Whitworth High School, who will read Journalism at the University of Salford, after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level in Sociology,Art and Design: Art, Craft and Design and English Language/Literature.

* Hammad Rahman (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, who will read Accounting at the University of Leeds after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level Maths, Chemistry and Economics.

* Amy Duckworth (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, who will read Sociology at the University of Liverpool after achieving A*,A,B grades in A Level Psychology, Sociology and Geography.

* Isabelle Barron (18), from Clitheroe, a former pupil at Ribblesdale High School, who will read Architectural Technology at Sheffield Hallam University after achieving A,A,B grades in A Level Design and Technology: Product Design, Further Maths and Physics.

*Charlie Lamprecht (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Hameldon Community College, who

will read Paramedic Science at Edge Hill after achieving A,A,B grades in A Level Sociology, Law and Biology.