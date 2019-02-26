Burnley businessman stages band night to raise money for unique charity that touched his heart

The sterling work of a unique UK charity struck such a chord with a Burnley businessman he resolved to go all out to raise some money for it.

Gavin Roper heard about the work of the Honey Rose Foundation at a business networking event.

Northern Social are to play a charity gig at Clitheroe's Grand Theatre on Friday night.

Set up 10 years ago on Merseyside by a woman who lost three of her closest friends, the charity makes wishes and dreams come true for people over the age of 40 who have cancer or life threatening illnesses.

The work of the charity resonated with Gavin as two years ago his older brother, Andrew, died at the age of 53 from a sudden heart attack.

Gavin (42) said: "Andrew was rushed to hospital and while I got the chance to speak to him he was placed in an induced coma and I never had the chance to say a proper goodbye.

"Although the charity couldn't really have helped us, the work it does in helping people to have precious time with their family is fantastic."

The Shivers will also play the Grand Band Night this Friday.

Gavin is known in Burnley for his charity work for a number of different organisations. These include Macmillan Cancer and the Alzheimers' Society which is particularly close to Gavin's heart as he lost his father to the disease seven years ago.

This Friday Gavin will host the Grand Band Night at Clitheroe's Grand Theatre in aid of the Honey Rose Foundation.

A huge celebration of music and entertainment, popular Clitheroe based indie band Northern Social will headline along with The Shivers, another well known local band.

Tickets are selling fast for the event that has been designed to appeal to music lovers across the board.

Northern Social will play tunes from top bands such as Ocean Colour Scene, The Seahorses, Stone Roses, The Verve, Oasis and more.

The Shivers are well known for adding their own powerhouse rocky twist to everything from Alanis Morrissette, Fleetwood Mac, Skunk Anansie right through to the likes of David Bowie!

Energy company director Gavin, who lives in Fence with his wife Kelly and their nine-year-old son Harvey, paid tribute to Northern Social band member Andrew Henderson for his help and support in organising the event.

He said: "Andy has been amazing in every aspect, from getting his own band on board and also The Shivers, to selling tickets for the event."

Tickets for the show are priced at £10 available from Gavin on 07720710325 or the Grand Theatre on 01200 421599 or go to www.grandvenue.co.uk