Bumper crowds at village fun day

Dozens of people attended a village fun day to boost funds for the Marie Curie charity.

Despite the wind and rain, villagers and visitors enjoyed various activities at Downham Fun Day and raised over £400 for the charity that provides care and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

There was lots to do for everyone at the fun day

A spokesman said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the hard work in making the day such a success.

“We were set up on Hare Green next to the Downham Ice Cream shop. We had a teddy bear’s picnic theme and had activities including hook a bag, coconut shy, tombola, bric-a-brac and book stalls. We had a fabulous guess the weight of the cake competition and name the teddy.

“Everyone who attended had a splendid time.”