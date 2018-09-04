Bumper crowds at village fun day

Charity fun day in Downham in aid of Marie Curie
Charity fun day in Downham in aid of Marie Curie
Share this article

Dozens of people attended a village fun day to boost funds for the Marie Curie charity.

Despite the wind and rain, villagers and visitors enjoyed various activities at Downham Fun Day and raised over £400 for the charity that provides care and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

There was lots to do for everyone at the fun day

There was lots to do for everyone at the fun day

A spokesman said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the hard work in making the day such a success.

“We were set up on Hare Green next to the Downham Ice Cream shop. We had a teddy bear’s picnic theme and had activities including hook a bag, coconut shy, tombola, bric-a-brac and book stalls. We had a fabulous guess the weight of the cake competition and name the teddy.

“Everyone who attended had a splendid time.”