Bumper cheque in Clitheroe charity stalwart Mandy's memory

More than £2,000 raised at the funeral of a much-loved Clitheroe charity stalwart has been presented to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation by her family.

The family of the late Mandy Wilson presented a cheque for £2,041.61 to Louise Grant from the Rosemere Cancer Foundation which will be spent on a project to transform the Ribblesdale Ward at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

The 28-bed ward is the cancer centre’s in-patient ward and Mandy herself spent time on it. At the moment, it is a typical hospital ward but there are plans to radically remodel it to make it a 21st century facility.

The ward will be divided into contemporarily decorated small bays, single ensuite rooms and a family room with a kitchen area where patients can gather to socialise among themselves and with their relatives.

The family room is being designed to be more “age appropriate” for teenagers and young adult patients so they can have access to games consoles, a TV and DVD player. For more details and to make a donation visit: www.rosemere.org.uk