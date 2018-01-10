Budding footballers put a smile on the faces of senior citizens

Budding football stars of the future have been showing their loving side by visiting care homes in Clitheroe.

Kind-hearted youngsters from Clitheroe Wolves spent time handing out presents and talking to elderly residents after visiting a number of care homes.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Wolves said: “Parents and friends of parents donated gifts and the children handed them out to the elderly residents. The teams involved were the Under-7, Under-8, Under-9, Under-12 and the Under-12 girls too.

The players enjoyed the visit and the club felt a huge sense of importance at being able to put a smile on people’s faces.”