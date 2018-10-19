Budding firefighters of the future

Youngsters at a Clitheroe primary school were delighted to meet a real life Fireman Sam.

Nursery and reception children at Edisford Primary School learnt all about fire safety when Mr Grimshaw, one of the school’s parents and a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter, kindly visited them, and brought a fire engine.

Children practised crawling and keeping low to avoid smoke inhalation, before going outside to visit the fire engine itself. They were even able to take a turn with the powerful water hose!

Staff have expressed their thanks to Mr Grimshaw for his time, patience and expertise.