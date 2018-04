Budding ballerina Poppy Morris has been offered a prestigious place at the Royal Ballet summer school.

A year six pupil at Oakhill School in Whalley, around 2,500 students applied for the top flight course at the school in London’s Richmond Park for young dancers aged 10 to 15.

Poppy will attend a residential course where she will be trained by Royal Ballet staff and renowned international teachers in a series of intensive lessons.