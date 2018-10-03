Budding baker Charlie's bumper fundraiser

An 11-year-old Ribblesdale High School pupil used his baking skills to raise an amazing £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support.



Charlie King from Clitheroe decided he wanted to raise money for the charity and therefore organised the coffee morning, with a little help from his grandma Anne Darlington, which was subsequently held at her house in Bolton-by-Bowland.

Charlie, who loves to bake and is a fan of the Great British Bake Off, made a lemon drizzle cake, while his brothers helped with the "stick the cherry on the cake" and "guess the weight of the cake" games.

Lots of other people baked for the event too.