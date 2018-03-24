Brownies enjoy dazzling disco party

A party was held to mark the 40th birthday of 1st Grindleton Brownies.

A fun-filled disco was enjoyed to commemorate the date that the unit was first registered at HQ in London in January 1978.

Held at the Grindleton Pavilion, the girls celebrated with two birthday cakes – one which was in the shape of a toadstool and made by Grindleton Brownies very own Sunny Owl, Sarah Hall. Brown Owl, Ailyn Garley, said, “It has been a privilege to lead the unit for nearly 15 years out of the 40 it has been running.”