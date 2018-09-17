British Heart Foundation urges North West to leave donation in their Will

With a new study revealing that what people in the North West want to be remembered for the most is kindness, the British Heart Foundation is encouraging people to leave a gift in their Will and make a difference to the seven million people living heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.

The data, released by the BHF to mark their Will Power campaign, has shown the people in the North West to have hearts of gold, with 52% wanting to be remembered for their kindness, 35% for their family values, and 29% for their humour.

Some 76% said that they wished they could do more to help others, with 54% wanting their Will to give their family financial security, and 30% saying they want it to improve the lives of others. Around one in five (21%) people in the North West say they intend to leave a gift in their Will to a cause that means a lot to them.

“These new statistics show that people in the North West want to be remembered for their generosity and humour," said Fi Riley, Head of Legacy Marketing at the BHF. "Leaving a gift in a Will is the perfect way to leave a lasting and life changing legacy. Gifts left in Wills power the ground-breaking research the BHF funds.

"Without gifts left to the BHF in Wills, we wouldn’t have been able to make breakthroughs that have transformed people’s chances of surviving conditions including heart attack and stroke," Fi added. "However, we need the public’s continued support if we’re to make further breakthroughs that beat heartbreak forever for the 7 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

More than a quarter of all cardiovascular research in the UK is powered by the "amazing individuals" who have remembered the BHF in their Will; in the last year alone, residents in the North West have left over £8.5 million towards the BHF’s life-saving research which has been instrumental in halving the number of people dying each year from heart and circulatory diseases in the UK over the last 50 years.

If you would like to find out more about the BHF’s free Will writing service please visit www.bhf.org.uk/wills.