Boy wanted after train driver threatened with Taser in Clitheroe

A boy is wanted by police after a train driver was being verbally abused on the platform at Clitheroe station.

During the argument, the boy pulled out an electronic stun device threatening the driver.

The incident happened at 10pm on August 19th.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the boy pictured in this CCTV image, as they believe he may have information which could help them investigate."

If you recognise the boy or have any information which could help office investigate, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 523 of August 19.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.