Bowland poet's wartime play to be staged at Garstang library

Garstang library is the venue for a timely production next week entitled ‘Far more grace than me’.

The play starts at 7.30pm on November 1 and also features dance and music. It tells of the impact of war on Lancashire villages and towns.

Dancer Aimee Williamson

Local poet William Michael Neary is the author and narrator.

The play recounts the life of Nell Bamber who falls in love with World War One soldier Fred Poynton. They go on a remarkable journey, leaving Chipping via Macclesfield, across the Atlantic to America.The story begins in the Forest of Bowland, in 1910.

Vocalist Evie Rapson, musicians Tom Gill and Andrew J J Hall, and Rambert School of Ballet dancer Aimee Williamson complete the line-up .

Nell, a 14-year-old girl from Chipping lives on Pale Farm with her step-mother, father, brothers and sisters. Aged 23, and despite initial strong objections from her parents, Nell marries her love, World War One soldier Fred Poynton D.C.M.

Evie Rapson and Tom Gill

It is being brought to Garstang Library by Garstang Unplugged. Tickets cost £10 and can be obtained from Garstang Library or reserved on 0300 123 6703 or 01995 602795.

