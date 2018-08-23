Bowland head praises pupils' GCSE performance

The headteacher of Bowland High School, Grindleton, has praised the dedication and hard work of his pupils after they collected another set of excellent GCSE results.

Mr John Tarbox said: "We are delighted that the high standards of recent years have been sustained in 2018.

Oscar Duck, Chris Moore and Tom Sutcliffe- pleased after collecting their fantastic results.

"Average progress made by pupils from their starting points in all of the courses completed is at least half a grade above expectations, based on pupils’ starting points. We are especially pleased with the increase in the number of top grades this year in core subjects, with a third of pupils achieving grade 7 or above in science subjects and almost a third achieving this level in English. In the new GCSE courses there were a hundred grades of 8 or 9 and 28% of all grades were 7 or above.

He added: "Well done to all of the pupils who sat GCSEs this summer at a time when changes to the courses and increased challenge in examinations have created additional challenge for both students and teachers.

"As always, these results reflect the dedication and hard work of pupils, school staff, and of course, the support received from parents and carers. We wish everyone well as they commence the next stage in their education, and hope they enjoy continued success and that they find their chosen courses and apprenticeships enjoyable and fulfilling.”