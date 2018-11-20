Borough's residents agree that Brexit is not going well

Members of the group, Ribble Valley for Europe, were delighted with the response to their first Brexitometer held in Clitheroe on Saturday.

With more than 140 local residents taking part there were many views shared, but the overall result was that more than eight in 10 people voted “no” to the question “is Brexit going well”?

Residents are in agreement that Brexit is not going well.

Similarly, they did not see that it would be “good for the UK”, “for jobs” or “for the NHS”.

The majority of people agreed that whatever Parliament decided, the people should be given a vote on whether we should proceed with Brexit on Mrs May’s terms, crash out with no deal or decide that the country would be better off staying in the EU.

There have been Brexitometers set up all over the UK with more than 650 results being posted with very similar views to the Ribble Valley.

Conservative MEP for the North West, Sajjad Karim, a Ribble Valley resident, joined the group encouraging people to write to their MP demanding a People’s Vote.

MEP for the Ribble Valley Sajjad Karim talks to local residents.

He said: “It's great to see that the people of Ribble Valley are so engaged on such a vital issue for the area and the future of the country.

"It is clear that more than two years later, with greater clarity of the actual choices available, people wish to review their initial decision.

"As an MEP for the Ribble Valley I will have a vote on Brexit in the European Parliament but I wish for my constituents to firstly have the right to express their views again based on where we are now.”

Meanwhile, Ribble Valley MP Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has vowed to vote against the Brexit deal when it comes to Parliament in late December.

Speaking about his decision, Mr Evans said: “Leaving the European Union has been the most important task for this government since the 2016 referendum. What I see in this draft deal is not the Brexit that I voted for, and not the Brexit that the Ribble Valley constituency voted for.

“I cannot support an Irish backstop arrangement that threatens the Union and leaves us indefinitely within a version of the Customs Union and the Single Market. The negotiation has conceded far too much ground on all of the key points.”