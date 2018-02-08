Bonfire raises £9k for worthy charities duo

The funds of two deserving local charities have been boosted thanks to November’s Clitheroe Community Bonfire.

A near sell-out event resulted in £9,000 being raised which has been split between the North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Life Education.

“It’s hugely rewarding after working so hard last year to create and safely run such a large community event to present this money to our chosen charities,” said Andy Belcham, chairman of Clitheroe Community Bonfire. “We know how much the charities depend on donations like this and this money really makes a difference to how they operate.”

Steven Boardman, Educating Team Leader for Lancashire Life Education, said: “This is fantastic news and a huge congratulations to you and your team.”

While, North West Air Ambulance fundraising representative, Jacquie Nuttall said: “On behalf of the crew and staff of NWAA I would like to give a huge thank you to the Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks and all the organisations involved for their amazing fundraising efforts. It is events like this and the people involved that keep our helicopters in the air and help us to save lives.”

Andy thanked all those who made the community bonfire such a success.

“What we are celebrating today is the final part of our activities for the 2017 bonfire,” he said. “We are handing over the proceed money raised and at the same time it is important we acknowledge the many people and organisations behind the scenes who enable the Bonfire Committee and myself to pull this event together.

“These include David and Mary Brass at Banana News and Judith Dawson and her team at Dawsons for their magnificent help selling thousands of tickets.

“We are also indebted to many organisations who provide us with materials and goods to ensure safety and communications during the night. We’d like to mention Rufus Carr, KIK ATVs, Ultraframe, E&D Plant Hire, Hanson Cement and Johnson Matthey. The pallets for the bonfire were donated by James Hargreaves (Burnley), Johnson Matthey, Dugdale Nutrition, Deli Solutions Ltd and Hanson Cement. We had a great amount of assistance from David Bleazard, Richard Schofield, Bob Blezzard, Lee Roe and the team at Ribble FM. None of this would be possible without the assistance of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council. And finally, a huge thanks is due to our amazingly dedicated volunteer stewards: without these contributions our community bonfire on the castle field with our amazing backdrop of the castle would not be possible.”

The Clitheroe Bonfire Committee has already got plans underway for this year’s bonfire which will be held Saturday, November 3rd.

“We continue to encourage feedback and willing volunteers so that we continue to improve this community event for the town!” Andy concluded.

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds worth of proceeds are shared between local charities. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.