BMW stolen in Ribchester house raid

Police are appealing for information after thieves forced their way into a house in Ribchester and drove off with two vehicles from the drive way.

The raid happened between 11pm Tuesday and 7-30am the next day.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Unknown offenders have forced the lock of the victim's property at the rear, taken the car keys and driven two vehicles off the driveway.

"One of the vehicles has been located in the Accrington area, however, the other car, a grey M4 BMW, registration PH11 LAP, is still outstanding.

"We are appealing for information from the public on the whereabouts of this vehicle. Please call 999 if it is seen driving or 101 if it's parked up, and quote log 186 of the 6th February 2019. "Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."