Blurred Lines promoted better awareness of mental health

More than 800 people packed into The Grand, Clitheroe, to raise awareness of mental health issues and raise £4,000.

The Blurred Lines event, organised by Valley resident Lewis Baxter, saw over 25 charities and organisations hosting stands showing the support and services they offer for people.

Some of the motivational speakers on stage. Picture by Matt Hall

Lewis said: "We had engaging workshops, relaxing music and motivational speakers throughout the day. The aim was to focus on mental health awareness and highlight to the people of the borough that help is out there!"

In the evening, a fundraiser was held which saw 160 people attend and enjoy live music by 2015 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Ella Shaw, and listening to inspirational stories from local people. A former detective from Lancashire Constabulary, an A&E doctor and the "Odd-Job Boy from Clitheroe" Alfie Cookson each spoke about their battles with mental health conditions.

Lewis added: "Our fundraising efforts raised over £4,000 - a momentous amount of money - despite the fact we only began planning this event in late June. I am so proud of The Blurred Line team and I thank all those who popped along during the day and supported us at our evening fundraiser! Thanks to our main sponsors of the event too, Ginger Recruitment."