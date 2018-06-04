Blooming good win for shopper Helen

A regular shopper in Clitheroe is the latest winner of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s Shop Clitheroe loyalty card scheme.

Chipping resident Helen Lear, who has had her Shop Clitheroe card for more than five years, is a regular shopper in the town with her husband Andy.

Having taken early retirement from her role as a credit controller, Helen together with Andy, who was previously a financial consultant before he retired, have more time to spend together pursuing their hobbies. Helen is the chairman of Chipping in Bloom and, this year, the village has been chosen to represent the North West area in the competition.

Helen said: “I am delighted to have won £50 worth of Shop Clitheroe vouchers and I’m really looking forward to spending them soon.”

Louise Procter, of Roost Lifestyle on Moor Lane, echoed Helen’s thoughts.

She said: “As a new business in town selling a selection of home ware to suit a wide variety of tastes, we are keen to see local customers rewarded. With everything from industrial furniture to delicate artisan ceramics, or the classic designs of our Mahi leather bags to bohemian Moroccan leather slippers and luxurious cashmere scarves we offer a diverse range of accessories for both men and women, to suit all pockets.”