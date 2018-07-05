Birthday wishes to the NHS from Clitheroe

Clitheroe Castle is being lit up blue tonight to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS.

Iconic buildings across the country have been asked to take part to celebrate this milestone with Clitheroe Castle being one of them.

County Hall in Preston and eight libraries, including Bacup, Carnforth, Kirkham, Skelmersdale, and Ribbleton, will also be lit up from 9pm to celebrate the big day.

The NHS are using the hashtags #NHS70 #LightUpBlue for anyone wanting to share photos.

Park Hospital in Trafford was the first NHS hospital to be opened on July 5th, 1948, by health minister Nye Bevan. At that time, the hospital was in the old county of Lancashire and Lancashire County Council handed over the keys of the hospital at a ceremony marking the beginning of the NHS.

Archivists from the county council have also put together a display, which includes an annual report and souvenir booklet from Park Hospital, as well as equipment which would have been used in NHS hospitals back in 1948.

The display can be viewed in County Hall, Preston, today (Thursday).

All the objects are from the Lancashire Archives Service. For more information about the archives, visit: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/archives-and-record-office/