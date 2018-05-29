Billington woman's anger after mindless vandals attack car

A mother-of-four has spoken of her shock and distress after her car was vandalised outside her house while she slept.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous and who lives in Whalley Road, Billington, was contacted by police in the early hours of today (Tuesday) to be informed the rear window of her beloved Audi A4 sports edition had been smashed and the rear seats stolen.

Vandals smashed rear window

The 31-year-old has been left in shock and totally devastated as to how callous thieves stripped the seats and made off unseen.

"This is something you don't expect to wake up to," she said. "I had left my purse in the car with all my bank cards, but they left the purse and took the seats leaving me with hundreds of pounds worth of repairs. I have four children and it's half term this week. I had planned to go out with my children. It's one of my son's birthday on Thursday and another one's on Sunday. "We cannot do anything now and my four-year-old burst into tears this morning because he is so upset why anyone would smash mummy's car. They have scared and upset my young children who are innocent and should not have to witness this at such a young age.

"I am upset and furious that someone would do such a thing to my car. It was parked on the main road."

She is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the offenders targeting the car or anyone acting suspiciously in the area between last night and this morning to contact police on 101. She said: "My car is alarmed and very sensitive to touch, but I am amazed the car alarm didn't go off. I believe this was the job of professionals and they should be punished. Please, if anyone has information, contact the police."