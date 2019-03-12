Big-hearted Ribble Valley residents asked to dig deep for ‘Bubba’s’ charity extravaganza

A weekend of fundraising is being held in Chatburn and Downham to raise awareness of Cytomegalovirus - a virus which is a threat to unborn babies.

As reported previously in the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, two-year-old Jack Waddington, affectionately called “Bubba”, has disabilities due to the effects of contracting CMV, a virus developed while in the womb.

Jack has co-ordination problems and is severely visually impaired and registered blind with diffused viral brain damage.

His parents, Clint and Danielle, along with family friend, Linda Ennis, are doing everything they can to raise awareness of the condition and to raise funds in order for Jack to have a more fulfilling, enjoyable and comfortable life.

Linda said: “CMV is a common virus that can infect people of all ages.

“Most healthy adults and children will have no signs or symptoms and no long term effects.

“However, it can pose serious problems to unborn babies if a pregnant woman catches it for the first time.

“CMV is when a baby has been infected before birth. It is the most common non-genetic cause of hearing loss and a major cause of child disability including varying degrees of blindness.

“We don’t want to scare pregnant women, but information and awareness is a major contribution to reducing the risks.

“The fundraiser this weekend is free entry at the Black Bull, in Chatburn, on Saturday and Assheton Arms, in Downham, on Sunday where St Patrick’s Day will be celebrated.

“Both days will feature live bands and a raffle. It’s from 7-30pm onwards and there will be free, light supper.

“So who not come along for a night of fundraising, Guinness and lots of singing and dancing all in aid of a good cause.”

Anyone wishing to contribute towards Jack’s justgiving page can do so by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/linda-ennis-1