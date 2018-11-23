Better bus lane enforcement amongst plans to bridge county council deficit

Plans will be put before Lancashire County Council’s cabinet next month designed to reduce the authority's budget deficit £77m.

The proposed measures include better enforcement of bus lanes which are not currently covered by cameras, reductions in the number of street lights operating in residential areas, and the introduction of on-street pay and display spaces in some areas.

County hall plans to save 77m in the next four years.

Under the plans, new bus lane cameras would be installed in Preston on Tithebarn Street, Fishergate/Cheapside and Fishergate Hill; in Lancaster on the Greyhound Bridge, Morecambe Road and Parliament Street; and in Hyndburn on the Whitebirk link and in Accrington Town Centre.

Proposed locations for new pay and display facilities include Carnforth, Chorley, Cleveleys, Clitheroe, Colne, Lytham, Nelson, Ormskirk, Padiham, Poulton and Whalley, Overall, more than £2m is expected to be generated each year from the revenue-raising plans for the region's roads.

But the biggest savings will come from the adult and children’s services budgets. Here, there are plans to move adults with learning disabilities from residential care into specialist flats, reduce the level of direct payments which individuals are allowed to hold for care contingencies from ten weeks to four and also to end the short break service for children with special educational needs.

Leader of the Conservative-run authority, Geoff Driver, said the proposals were about setting the council’s priorities to make its most important services sustainable.

“If we don’t make the finances viable we won’t be able to provide the services to the really vulnerable people of Lancashire and that’s what we’ve promised to do,” County Cllr Driver said.

And he denied that it was vulnerable people who would lose out if the savings are approved.

“We’ll be providing better services and we will save in the long run if we don’t have to pay for more expensive care in the future.” More than £3m is expected to be saved by providing alternatives to residential care.

If the proposals are adopted by cabinet next week, they are expected to reduce the county council’s budget deficit to £46m by 2022/23. That means the authority will now be able to set a balanced budget for the next four years, when it was previously unexpected to be able to do so beyond 2019/20.

The biggest individual saving under the plans would come from a reduction to payments made to independent providers who supply overnight care workers. Almost £7m is expected to saved by bringing the so-called “sleep-in fee” in line with the level paid to county council staff doing the same job.

Meanwhile, the union UNISON has expressed “concern” about a review of home care packages which currently require two staff to see if new equipment could help them be delivered by one worker instead. Area organiser Jason Hunter said he would have to look at the entire package before commenting in detail, but added that the union would “support any workers who may be put under pressure as a result of the changes”.

The equivalent of 163 full-time jobs will be lost if the the proposals are accepted, 30 of which are currently vacant, but just over 100 new permanent roles will be created. It is understood that there could be some opportunities for redeployment.