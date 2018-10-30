Béné infused beer to be unveiled at Ribble Valley pub

A Ribble Valley brewery is launching a warming winter beer that contains a blast of long-time regional favourite, Bénédictine, at a special "beer club on tour" event.

The festive ale will be unveiled to Bowland Beer Club members on Thursday, December 6th, at the Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green, which is not far from the club’s usual venue of Holmes Mill in Clitheroe.

The Shireburn Arms.

Andrew Warburton, managing director of Bowland Brewery, said: “Mullered Monk (4.7%) is brewed with 15 different herbs and spices with a final infusion of Bénédictine which we expect to be a hugely popular Christmas ale, especially with the East Lancashire crowd.”

Bénédictine, the brandy-based spirit with herbs and spices, is a traditional favourite in the Burnley area, due to its strong ties to the region after the soldiers of the East Lancashire Regiment, who were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the First World War, drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches.

The regiment loved the drink so much they brought it home after the war, and the region has been drinking Béné ever since.

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine liqueur, said: “We are thrilled to announce our official partnership with Bowland Brewery this winter. The people of Lancashire have always supported Bénédictine and we in turn are excited to work with the local brewer.”

The Shireburn Arms’ manager, Stuart Hodgson, is looking forward to welcoming beer club members to the traditional country inn for the launch of Mullered Monk. Along with assistant manager Lydia Pratt and wedding and events co-ordinator, Chloe Dowds, Stuart is a relatively new face in charge at the hostelry, having joined the James’ Places venue in the summer.

He said: “We can’t wait to get to know even more of our locals. The Shireburn is a pub with a warm welcome whether you’re here to enjoy a pint or a meal or attending a function. The beer club launch of Mullered Monk will no doubt be a night to remember with great company and interesting ales.”

For more details about the Bowland Beer Club and how to join visit: www.bowlandbrewery.com/beer-club/