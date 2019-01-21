Beat the January blues and enjoy 2019!

We’re all familiar with the January blues.

That low feeling that hits hard following the chaotic excitement of our Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The wintery weather somehow feels a lot less festive once the family has gone home and the decorations have been taken down.

Suddenly, it’s 2019 and it’s all back to normal and it can be easy for pessimism to overwhelm us.

That’s why it’s so important to put measures in place to boost your mood and get you looking forward to the year ahead.

Graham Haldane, Clitheroe Debt Centre Manager for Christians Against Poverty, provides some easy ways to set yourself up and make your January – and your year – that little bit less blue:

Set clear, achievable goals: New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but much harder to keep. Often we lose momentum because we have no concrete, specific plan to stick to. This January, how about setting some practical targets that you can clearly hold yourself accountable for? For example, instead of aiming to “lose weight”, resolve to go for a 30-minute run once a week or join a slimming group.

Save some cash, achieve some dreams; Here’s an idea: save just £1 a day for the next 365 days. Whether you’re saving up for a holiday or a future project, having something to look forward to (and knowing that you’ll have gathered the money for it by the time it comes around) is one way to keep your mind focused on the future and stay positive.

Change someone’s world; Have a think about what you could do to help and support those around you. Something as simple as offering a listening ear or some words of affirmation can bring hope to a person’s day and in doing so bring hope to yours too.

Stop burying your head in the sand; The January blues can sometimes develop because of the negative issues we’ve carried forward from the previous year. The best resolution you can make is to face those issues and do something about them. Friends and family may help, or voluntary groups and agencies. If money issues are what’s stressing you out, contact Christians Against Poverty today on 0800-3280006.

Learn a new skill: Getting creative or learning a new skill is an ideal way to gain a sense of achievement and boost your confidence. How about making jam, learning a new language, researching your family history or knitting a scarf?

Celebrate! Finally, don’t forget to celebrate when good things happen. When people all around the world celebrate on New Year’s Eve, it’s because we’re treasuring the chance to start anew with fresh motivation, optimism and enthusiasm for the year ahead. Isn’t it time we added a bit of that zest to the other 364 days?