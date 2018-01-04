BBC Countryfile's spotlight on the Ribble Valley

This Sunday, BBC Countryfile will explore the Ribble Valley.

Presenter Matt Baker is at Gisburn Forest where he discovers the woods at dawn. He also meets those, on two wheels and four, that make the most of nature's playground at the forest.

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani on the farm trailer.

Also on the programme are farmers Emma Robinson and Ian O’Reilly, of Lower Gazegill Organic Farm in Rimington.

They are showcasing the work of The Country Trust – a charity that works with schools and farmers from across the country to bring food, farming and the countryside alive for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The episode features families who have been newly placed in the Bradford area from Sudan and viewers watch Bradford-born presenter Anita Rani join Country Trust Farm visit co-ordinators Lee Holmes and Mark Scrimshaw plus farm staff as they give families a tour of the farm, the chance to meet the animals, make ice cream and enjoy the snow for the first time.

The Country Trust project aims to provide positive experiences to families who may have had traumatic or chaotic experiences while introducing them to the best of the British countryside.

The episode will be broadcast on Sunday, January 7th, at 6-30pm on BBC One.