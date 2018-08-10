Barlick family's metabolic mile for charity

A Barnoldswick couple whose young son suffers from a rare metabolic condition are hoping to raise cash and awareness to help other families in the same position.



John Burniston and partner Samantha Marshall, from Cecil Street, have organised a fund-raising day, including a walk and race night, to support the charity close to their hearts, Metabolic Support UK.

The couple's one-year-old son Oscar was diagnosed with MCADD, a rare metabolic disorder which means that his body cannot burn fat down to use as an energy source.

John (35) said: "Not many people are aware of this condition, we certainly weren't either before Oscar was diagnosed. It is quite rare and means that fat can become toxic and poison the liver. Oscar has to have glucose drinks which help.

"We have had a lot of support and advice from Metabolic Support UK and wanted to give something back. They asked if we could organise a Metabolic Mile walk, but we thought as may well make a full day of the fund-raising."

The day begins at 11-30am on Sunday, August 19th, when anyone wishing to can join in the walk setting off from the Rolls Royce Club, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, followed by a race day, raffle and children's treasure hunt in the grounds of the club.

John added: "There are hundreds of other rare metabolic diseases that affect families every day and the Metabolic Support UK charity provides daily support to families like ours. This last week has been metabolic disorders awareness week and they have been asking families to walk, jog, or swim just one mile.

"We wanted to do a bit more and have had a lot of support from local businesses who have donated prizes towards the raffle."

For more information visit the couple's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/218964538739898/