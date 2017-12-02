Awards night celebrates students' success

A glittering awards evening celebrated the success of ex year 11 students a Clitheroe high school.

Former pupils from Ribblesdale High were invited to The Grand in Clitheroe to receive their GCSE certificates and subject awards for achievements throughout their final year at the school.

Pictured (left to right ) are Miss Schnacke, Kian Dewhurst, Georgia Carter-Walker, Eleanor Gaskell, Amelia Dickinson and Georgia Clarkson.

The guest of honour was Jen Briggs, a former headgirl, who now has a successful career as head of human resources at James’ Places.

She reminisced with the pupils about her time at the school and gave a fantastic motivational speech to them on the merits of hard work and school being the stepping stone to achieving success later in life.

After each form group was presented with their GCSE certificates Georgia Walker-Carter and Eliza Peachey then gave a fabulous performance singing `Lay me Down’ and `Feeling Good’. The girls have sung at many events for the school and gave a truly professional performance.

The second part of the evening focused on individual subject awards and a small number of special awards.

Mrs Cooper-Westhead is pictured with students Katherine Vaughan-Williams, Lewis Parkinson, William Leeming and Jack Esson

Prize winners are as follows: Myles Shackleton (Art) Isabel Ryden ( Art Textiles) Kori Pickup (Biology) James Heys (Business Studies)

George Limbert (Computing) Grace Atkinson (English Literature)

Emily Williams (English Language) Alexandra Campbell (French) Emily Stephenson ( Geography) Max Lynagh (History) Emma Carter (ICT) Jamie Biggins (Mathematics) Andrew Hargreaves (Media) Jordan Hayston (Music)

Elliott Norman (PE) Georgia Walker-Carter (Performing Arts) Christian Fisher ( Physics) Eden Burt ( Psychology) Thierry Balshaw (Science) Harriet Farnell ( RE) Lauren Woods (Spanish) Chelsea Pickup (Hospitality and Catering / Food) Max Lynagh (Product Design) James Mitchell (Graphic Products)

James Heys with guest speaker and ex head girl Jen Briggs

Isabelle Barron ( Resistant Materials) Will Leeming (Head Boy) Jack Esson (Deputy Head Boy) Lucy Ford ( Head Gir)l Georgia Walker-Carter ( Deputy Head Girl) Lauren Bradshaw (Pupil Voice)

Grace Atkinson, Isabelle Barron , Felicity Davies, Lydia Robinson, Harriet Farnell, Emily Williams, Jack Esson, Katherine Vaughan-Williams Eden Burt, Eleanor Gaskell, Benjamin Hope (Highest attainment award)

Katie Breakell, Richard Smith, Max Lynagh, Alexandra Campbell, Mary Procter, George Limbert, Naomi Butler, Cara Wallace, Declan Goulbourn (Highest Overall Progress)